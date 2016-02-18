FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian Kurdish PYD head denies responsibility for Ankara attack
#World News
February 18, 2016 / 9:53 AM / 2 years ago

Syrian Kurdish PYD head denies responsibility for Ankara attack

Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) head Saleh Muslim speaks during a conference in Paris November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Syrian Kurdish PYD party leader denied Turkish accusations that his group carried out a bomb attack in Ankara on Wednesday which killed 28 people, saying Turkey was trying to escalate the fighting in northern Syria.

“We are completely refuting that,” Saleh Muslim, co-chair of the PYD, told Reuters by phone. He also denied claims that the group’s armed YPG wing was firing into Turkey. “I can assure you that not even one bullet is fired by YPG into Turkey,” Muslim said. “They don’t consider Turkey as an enemy,” he said.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler

