a year ago
Turkish court remands 13 in jail over Istanbul airport attack
July 3, 2016 / 7:43 PM / a year ago

Turkish court remands 13 in jail over Istanbul airport attack

A still image from CCTV camera shows a man believed to be one of the attackers walking inside the terminal carrying a weapon as bystanders and travellers run for cover at Istanbul airport, Turkey. Haberturk Newspaper/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A Turkish court on Sunday remanded 13 alleged Islamic State militants in custody pending trial in connection with suicide bombings at Istanbul's main airport last Tuesday that claimed 45 lives.

The 13 included three foreigners, Dogan, a private news agency said.

Three militants opened fire outside Ataturk airport's international arrivals terminal on Tuesday night before two of them entered the building and blew themselves up. A third militant detonated his explosives at the entrance.

"The terrorist organization called Daesh, which burnt our hearts in this holy month, is the biggest form of evil that targets our religion," President Tayyip Erdogan told a ramadan dinner in Istanbul on Sunday.

"They have no links whatsoever to Islam or Muslims," Erdogan said.

A total of 49 people are still being treated in hospitals from the attack and 17 remain in intensive care, Istanbul authorities said on Sunday.

Two Russian nationals have been identified as suspected Islamic State suicide bombers in the attack, Turkish media said on Friday.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
