a year ago
PKK militant group claims responsibility for car bomb attack in eastern Turkey
#World News
August 19, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

PKK militant group claims responsibility for car bomb attack in eastern Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) on Friday claimed responsibility for a suicide car bomb attack targeting a police station in the eastern Turkish city of Elazig on Thursday, according to a statement on a PKK website.

Three officers were killed and 217 people were wounded, 85 of them police officers in the Elazig attack, one of a series bombing blamed on the PKK which killed a total of 10 people within less than 24 hours.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
