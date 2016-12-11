Turkey's Erdogan convenes security meeting after Istanbul attack: presidential sources

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan convened a security meeting of government ministers and senior bureaucrats on Sunday, presidential sources said, a day after a twin bombing in Istanbul killed more than 30 people.
The bombing, which the government says was likely to be the work of the outlawed militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), left 38 people dead and 155 wounded, Erdogan said earlier.
Reporting by Murad Sezer and Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan