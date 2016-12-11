FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan convenes security meeting after Istanbul attack: presidential sources
December 11, 2016 / 1:52 PM / 8 months ago

Turkey's Erdogan convenes security meeting after Istanbul attack: presidential sources

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves Eyup Sultan mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016.Murad Sezer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan convened a security meeting of government ministers and senior bureaucrats on Sunday, presidential sources said, a day after a twin bombing in Istanbul killed more than 30 people.

The bombing, which the government says was likely to be the work of the outlawed militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), left 38 people dead and 155 wounded, Erdogan said earlier.

Reporting by Murad Sezer and Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
