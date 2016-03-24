Turkish court orders arrest of suspect over Istanbul bombing: media

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish court ordered the arrest of a suspect in connection with a suicide bombing blamed on Islamic State that killed five people in central Istanbul, the private Dogan News Agency said on Thursday.

Three Israeli tourists and an Iranian were killed when the bomber detonated his explosives on March 19 on Istiklal Street, a popular shopping and dining area.

A man who had allegedly been in touch with the bomber was detained in the southern city of Gaziantep and transferred to Istanbul, where a court ordered he be remanded in custody, Dogan reported.

More than 80 people have been killed in four bomb attacks this year in Istanbul and the capital Ankara. Kurdish militants claimed responsibility for two Ankara attacks, while authorities have blamed Islamic State for the two attacks in Istanbul.