One of Istanbul suicide bombers may be foreigner: Turkish security source

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - At least one of the three suspected Islamic State suicide bombers in an attack on Istanbul airport which killed 42 people may have been a foreigner, a Turkish security source told Reuters on Thursday.

"We're looking into the possibility of foreigners being involved. It is likely that at least one of them is a foreigner, but the investigation is still underway," the source said, declining to be named because details of the investigation have not yet been released.