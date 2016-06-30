FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
One of Istanbul suicide bombers may be foreigner: Turkish security source
#World News
June 30, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

One of Istanbul suicide bombers may be foreigner: Turkish security source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - At least one of the three suspected Islamic State suicide bombers in an attack on Istanbul airport which killed 42 people may have been a foreigner, a Turkish security source told Reuters on Thursday.

"We're looking into the possibility of foreigners being involved. It is likely that at least one of them is a foreigner, but the investigation is still underway," the source said, declining to be named because details of the investigation have not yet been released.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
