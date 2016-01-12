FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian suicide bomber thought behind Istanbul blast: Turkey's Erdogan
#World News
January 12, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Syrian suicide bomber thought behind Istanbul blast: Turkey's Erdogan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A Syrian suicide bomber is thought to have been responsible for an explosion in the heart of Istanbul’s historic tourist district on Tuesday which killed 10 people including Turks and foreigners, President Tayyip Erdogan said.

“I condemn the terror incident in Istanbul assessed to be an attack by a suicide bomber with Syrian origin. Unfortunately we have 10 dead including foreigners and Turkish nationals... There are also 15 wounded,” Erdogan told a lunch for Turkish ambassadors in Ankara, in a speech broadcast live on television.

Reporting by Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall

