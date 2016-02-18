Turkey will continue shelling of Syrian Kurdish YPG: PM Davutoglu

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will continue to shell positions of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday, a day after a bombing in the capital Ankara which he blamed on a member of the group working with PKK militants in Turkey.

Davutoglu also said in a live televised speech that senior members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) had been killed in air strikes on their camps in northern Iraq launched overnight.