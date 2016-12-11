Death toll from Istanbul bombing climbs to 38, minister says

ANKARA (Reuters) - The death toll from the bombing outside a soccer stadium in Istanbul has risen to 38 people, including 30 police officers, Turkey's interior minister said on Sunday, adding that Kurdish militants were believed to be responsible.

"According to the latest information we have received, 38 of our nation's children have reached martyrdom after last night's cruel attack," Suleyman Soylu told a news conference. He said seven victims were civilians and one remained unidentified.

The two bombs exploded less than a minute apart on Saturday night, in a coordinated attack on police shortly after a soccer match between two of Turkey's top teams.