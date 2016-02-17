FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Five killed in apparent car bomb attack in Turkish capital: CNN Turk
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 17, 2016 / 5:19 PM / 2 years ago

Five killed in apparent car bomb attack in Turkish capital: CNN Turk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Five people were killed in an explosion in the Turkish capital Ankara on Wednesday in what appeared to have been a car bomb attack on a vehicle carrying military personnel, broadcaster CNN Turk said, citing the city’s governor Mehmet Kiliclar.

The explosion, which happened close to parliament, government buildings and Turkey’s military headquarters, was an act of terrorism, Omer Celik, spokesman for the ruling AK Party, said on Twitter.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and AYla Jean Yackley; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.