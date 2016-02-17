Five killed in apparent car bomb attack in Turkish capital: CNN Turk

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Five people were killed in an explosion in the Turkish capital Ankara on Wednesday in what appeared to have been a car bomb attack on a vehicle carrying military personnel, broadcaster CNN Turk said, citing the city’s governor Mehmet Kiliclar.

The explosion, which happened close to parliament, government buildings and Turkey’s military headquarters, was an act of terrorism, Omer Celik, spokesman for the ruling AK Party, said on Twitter.