FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. ambassador condemns Istanbul attack, says stands 'shoulder to shoulder' with Turkey
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 7, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

U.S. ambassador condemns Istanbul attack, says stands 'shoulder to shoulder' with Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The U.S. ambassador to Turkey condemned a car bombing in Istanbul on Tuesday that killed 11 people and wounded 36 more as a terror attack, adding that Washington stood "shoulder to shoulder" with its NATO ally.

"Deeply saddened by the barbarous terror attack in Istanbul. Such senseless violence could never be rationalized by any cause," John Bass wrote on Twitter. "We condemn this heinous attack, and continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Turkey in the fight against terrorism."

Reporting by Nick Tattersall; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.