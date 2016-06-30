American hurt in Istanbul airport attack: Homeland Security chief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One U.S. citizen suffered minor injuries in the Istanbul airport attack this week which killed 44 people and injured 256, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said on Thursday.

Turkish officials may have identified the attackers, Johnson said in testimony before a U.S. Senate committee, but his department did not have confirmation of their names or nationalities. He gave no details of the injured American.

Johnson said Tuesday's attack bore the "hallmark" of Islamic State militants and that Americans should expect to see more state and federal law enforcement officials at airports, train stations and other transit centers around the country over the July Fourth long holiday weekend.

"We will not shortcut aviation security in response to increased travel volume and longer wait times," Johnson told the committee.

Johnson also said he has seen foreign militant groups disseminate literature about ways to obtain guns easily under U.S. laws, such as the "gun show loophole," this week.

He said he supported "sensible" legislative proposals to tighten gun control such as universal background checks.

"Those determined to commit terrorist attacks on our homeland are taking advantage" of the United States' comparatively light gun controls, he told the committee.

Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson is sworn in before testifying before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Department of Homeland Security" in Washington, U.S. June 30, 2016. Joshua Roberts

"So I think it’s a matter of homeland security that we address this.”

Johnson also weighed in on the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to block President Barack Obama's plan to spare millions of illegal immigrants from deportation.

"We’re disappointed in the court decision, and at some point, it’s going to be up to Congress to wrestle with this issue. We have to account for these people. They're here and they're not going away," he told the committee.

Lawmakers from both parties grilled Johnson over violent crimes carried out by illegal immigrants in the United States, which committee Chairman Charles Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, said were the result of "lax immigration enforcement" and sanctuary-granting policies.

Johnson was also criticized for being too aggressive in deporting immigrants by protesters from United We Dream, an immigrant advocacy organization.

Five protesters interrupted the hearing to hold up photographs of deported immigrants whose safety the protesters said was endangered by their removal from the United States.

"Stop scapegoating the immigrant community, Jeh Johnson, you have blood on your hands," chanted the protesters as they were led out of the hearing room by Congressional security.