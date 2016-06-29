FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top Obama administration officials to brief Senate on IS
June 29, 2016 / 3:37 PM / a year ago

Top Obama administration officials to brief Senate on IS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter speaks during the graduation and commissioning ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland U.S. May 27, 2016.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford and Nicholas Rasmussen, director of the National Center for Counterterrorism, will hold a classified briefing for the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, a senior Senate aide said.

The briefing will take place one day after three suspected Islamic State suicide bombers opened fire and blew themselves up in Istanbul's main airport, killing 41 people and wounding 239.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle

