White House condemns attack in Ankara, stands with NATO ally Turkey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it condemned an attack in Ankara that killed 28 people and wounded dozens near the armed forces’ headquarters, parliament and other government buildings.

“We stand together with Turkey, a NATO ally, a strong partner, and a valued member of the counter-ISIL coalition in the face of this attack,” said Ned Price, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, using an acronym for the Islamic State group.