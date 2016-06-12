FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One killed in Istanbul explosion, gas leak suspected: CNN Turk
#World News
June 12, 2016 / 10:11 AM / in a year

One killed in Istanbul explosion, gas leak suspected: CNN Turk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An explosion in central Istanbul killed one person and injured another on Sunday after what could have been a gas leak, CNN Turk reported.

Emergency crews found the body of a street vendor at the scene in an apartment block in the upscale Cihangir neighborhood, the channel said.

A taxi driver was badly hurt when falling cement hit his car, it added.

It was too early to say what caused the explosion which also sparked a fire in the unoccupied flat, the TV station said.

Istanbul and the capital Ankara have been rocked by a series of bomb attacks in recent months blamed on Islamic State and the armed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) that have killed hundreds of people. Turkey is battling insurgencies by both groups.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Andrew Heavens

