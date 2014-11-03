FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 24 migrants die as boat sinks in Black Sea near Istanbul
#World News
November 3, 2014

At least 24 migrants die as boat sinks in Black Sea near Istanbul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Rescuers pulled 24 dead bodies from the sea at the mouth of Istanbul’s Bosphorus strait on Monday and rescued seven people after a boat carrying a group of migrants sank, the Turkish Coastguard Command said.

Seven coastguard vessels and a helicopter were continuing search operations in the Black Sea, some 3 miles (5 km) north of the Bosphorus, the coastguard said in a statement. Media reports said some 40 illegal migrants, including children, were believed to have been on the boat.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Catherine Evans

