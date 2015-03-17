FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish soldier shoots man dead in car near Syrian border: media
March 17, 2015 / 10:59 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish soldier shoots man dead in car near Syrian border: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish soldier shot a man dead after his car entered a militarized zone in the southeastern province of Kilis near the Syrian border, Dogan news agency reported on Tuesday.

Soldiers had opened fire on the car, which was carrying a total of five people suspected of being smugglers, after it failed to stop despite warnings from the troops. The 26 year-old man died at the Kilis hospital after sustaining a head injury.

The Turkish military was not immediately available for comment on the report.

Facing harsh criticism from Western allies for failing to stop the flow of foreign fighters en route to Syria to join Islamic State, Turkey has set up a series of militarized zones along its 900-km (560-mile) border.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler and Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
