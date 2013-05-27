FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey seizes millions of fake British stamps in raids
#World News
May 27, 2013 / 11:31 AM / in 4 years

Turkey seizes millions of fake British stamps in raids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police have seized four million fake British postage stamps and detained 11 people in connection with the forgery operation on the European side of Istanbul.

The alleged forgers, accused of printing the stamps and shipping them to Britain, were caught in 10 simultaneous raids across the city, which straddles Europe and Asia, police said in a statement on Monday.

Nine of those detained were sent to court accused of forming a criminal gang to commit forgery. The denomination of the stamps was not immediately clear.

Turkey has one of the world’s largest markets for fake goods, such as handbags and clothing, and there are also frequent reports of police targeting currency forgers.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Mike Collett-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
