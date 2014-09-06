Turkey ratifies new cabinet, no policy shift expected

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s parliament gave its new cabinet headed by Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu a vote of confidence on Saturday.

The cabinet was announced last week with the core team responsible for economic management remaining in place in a line-up seen to signal the continued domination of former prime minister and now President Tayyip Erdogan.

The vote passed with 306 members voting in favour and 133 voting against. The ruling AK Party holds 312 seats out of 536 in parliament so the vote of confidence was seen as a formality.

“We want to build the future of our country by taking into account all constructive criticism from opposition parties,” Davutoglu said in a speech after the vote while emphasising the importance of democratisation, active foreign policy and the continuation of current economic policies.

(This story corrects headline and first paragraph to show parliament vote)