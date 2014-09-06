FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey ratifies new cabinet, no policy shift expected
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 6, 2014 / 10:05 AM / 3 years ago

Turkey ratifies new cabinet, no policy shift expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s parliament gave its new cabinet headed by Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu a vote of confidence on Saturday.

The cabinet was announced last week with the core team responsible for economic management remaining in place in a line-up seen to signal the continued domination of former prime minister and now President Tayyip Erdogan.

The vote passed with 306 members voting in favour and 133 voting against. The ruling AK Party holds 312 seats out of 536 in parliament so the vote of confidence was seen as a formality.

“We want to build the future of our country by taking into account all constructive criticism from opposition parties,” Davutoglu said in a speech after the vote while emphasising the importance of democratisation, active foreign policy and the continuation of current economic policies.

(This story corrects headline and first paragraph to show parliament vote)

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.