Turkey considering former Citigroup, HSBC banker as central bank deputy: source

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is considering appointing an academic who previously worked at Citigroup and HSBC in London as a deputy central bank governor, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Emrah Sener could join the central bank from Istanbul's Ozyegin University in the near future, the source said, adding that his appointment could be ratified in coming days.

An official for the central bank declined to comment. Sener was not immediately available for comment.

According to his biography on Ozyegin University's website, Sener holds a doctorate in mathematical finance from Imperial College London and a masters degree from the London School of Economics.

He previously worked at the London office of Bank of America and before that, the fixed income and credit trading department of Citigroup. He also worked at HSBC.

His research has included work on the impact of macroeconomic and monetary policies on asset prices, according to his biography.

In April Turkey appointed Murat Cetinkaya as its central bank governor, the first from an Islamic finance background. Since his appointment, Cetinkaya has steadily cut rates, in line with President Tayyip Erdogan's demands for cheaper credit.

Erdogan, who favors consumption-led growth, has previously equated high interest rates with treason and said that interest rates cause inflation, a stance at odds with orthodox economics.