a year ago
Turkey's cenbank does not have forex target, Cetinkaya says
July 26, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

Turkey's cenbank does not have forex target, Cetinkaya says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank does not have a nominal or real foreign exchange rate target, central bank governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Tuesday.

Cetinkaya made the comment at a presentation in Ankara. Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3 touched a record low of 3.0970 against the U.S. dollar last week, hit by investor concern in the aftermath of a failed military coup as President Tayyip Erdogan announced a state of emergency.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Michael Georgy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
