Turkish premier meets central bank governor to discuss tumbling lira

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said he discussed the lira’s weakness and possible steps to stabilize it with Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci and other senior economy officials late on Saturday.

Davutoglu and Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan met with Basci, Vahdettin Ertas, the head of Turkey’s capital markets board (SPK), and Cavit Dagdas, acting undersecretary at the Treasury, at the prime minister’s office in Ankara immediately upon the pair’s arrival from New York.

Turkish markets were battered last week with the lira falling to record lows, partly driven by the dollar’s strength but also due to fears over central bank independence after President Tayyip Erdogan harshly criticized the bank and its policies.

The lira hit an all-time low of 2.6470 to the dollar on Friday, bringing its losses so far this year to over 11 percent, weighed by Erdogan’s demands that the bank should cut interest rates to spur economic growth. Erdogan said anyone who defended high rates was guilty of “treason”.

Davutoglu said on Sunday a strong dollar, rather than domestic market conditions, was causing the lira weakness, adding that officials would discuss further any support for the currency when Basci returned from a meeting of central banks in Switzerland early this week.

“As you know the central bank has increased the amount of foreign exchange sales to $60 million from $40 million in daily auctions and this has had a certain impact. We will talk about what other measures could be taken in the following days,” Davutoglu told a press conference in southeastern city of Mardin.

He declined to elaborate on the possible measures, but said Erdogan would be briefed by Basci and Babacan. The central bank has repeatedly said it would keep monetary policy tight until it saw significant improvement in inflation outlook.

Davutoglu spent three days in New York last week along with Babacan and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, meeting fund managers and bankers in an attempt to allay concerns over Erdogan’s tirades against the central bank.

Investors in New York had told Davutoglu key economic indicators made Turkey an attractive investment destination, he added.

“With the fall in commodity prices, Turkey has become a country with a serious advantage. Just at this point, this worldwide (forex) volatility begun,” Davutoglu said.

The dollar jumped to an 11-1/2-year high against a basket of currencies on Friday as robust U.S. employment growth fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve was closer to raising interest rates.