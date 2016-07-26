Turkey cenbank says simplification depends on inflation and stability outlook

ANKARA (Reuters) - The pace and timing of the Turkish central bank's simplification process depends on the outlook for inflation and financial stability, central bank governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Tuesday.
Turkey's central bank uses a complex system of multiple rates to set policy. Cetinkaya said at a presentation in Ankara on Tuesday it hopes to simplify that process, aiming to provide funding through a single rate.
Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Michael Georgy