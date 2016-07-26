FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Turkey cenbank says simplification depends on inflation and stability outlook
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 26, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

Turkey cenbank says simplification depends on inflation and stability outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkey's Central Bank headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, April 19, 2015.Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - The pace and timing of the Turkish central bank's simplification process depends on the outlook for inflation and financial stability, central bank governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Tuesday.

Turkey's central bank uses a complex system of multiple rates to set policy. Cetinkaya said at a presentation in Ankara on Tuesday it hopes to simplify that process, aiming to provide funding through a single rate.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Michael Georgy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.