Turkish finance minister says central bank will do 'what is right'

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank is independent and will do “what is right” considering domestic and international factors, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Tuesday, as it held a meeting at which policymakers are expected to cut interest rates.

“We care about its credibility, therefore we believe that (policy committee members)... would do what is right considering domestic and international factors,” Simsek told Reuters in an interview in India’s capital.

Of 19 economists polled by Reuters, 14 expect the bank to cut its main one week repo rate on Tuesday by between 0.25 and 0.75 percentage points.

The depth of the forecast reduction will be key as the market is concerned that political pressure may be undermining the bank’s authority.

Simsek said the monetary policy debate was not unique to Turkey. “We can debate this, we can talk about this. But the point is you should not look at what is being debated but ultimately what the central bank does,” he said.

The bank last month drew harsh criticism from President Tayyip Erdogan, a long-time advocate of lower borrowing costs, for not cutting rates sharply enough as the government pushes to shore up flagging economic growth ahead of a parliamentary election in June.

Turkey’s lira has come under pressure and hit a series of lows since January over concerns about central bank independence as well a possible early interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.