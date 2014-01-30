FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish central bank says may tighten liquidity further
January 30, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

Turkish central bank says may tighten liquidity further

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A 20 lira banknote is seen through a magnifying lens in this illustration picture taken in Istanbul January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank may tighten liquidity further if necessary but believes its current policy stance will be enough to anchor inflation expectations, according to the minutes of a meeting this week at which it delivered a major interest rate hike.

The bank will not tolerate any deterioration in price stability and decided at Tuesday night’s extraordinary meeting to deliver “strong and front-loaded monetary tightening”, according to the minutes, published on its website on Thursday.

“If deemed necessary, liquidity policy may be tightened further in order to invert the slope of the yield curve,” it said.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
