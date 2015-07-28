Turkey's Erdogan says open to improved bid from China in missile defense tender

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey is open to an improved bid from its preferred bidder China in a long-range missile defense system tender, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday ahead of a visit to Beijing.

NATO member Turkey chose China Precision Machinery Import and Export Corp in 2013 as the preferred candidate for the $3.4 billion deal, prompting U.S. and Western concern about security and the compatibility of the weaponry with NATO systems.