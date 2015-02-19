FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No final decision on Turkish missile defense, China talks continue- official
February 19, 2015

No final decision on Turkish missile defense, China talks continue- official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkey's Defence Minister Ismet Yilmaz speaks during a debate on a motion which would allow the government to authorise cross-border military incursions against Islamic State fighters in Syria and Iraq, and allow coalition forces to use Turkish territory, in Ankara October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has not taken a final decision on its planned long-range missile defense system and contract talks with China are continuing, an official for Turkey’s Defense Industries Undersecretariat told Reuters on Thursday.

The official was speaking after Defense Minister Ismet Yilmaz said in a written answer to a parliamentary question that bid assessment had been completed and no new official bid was received in the tender, first awarded to China Precision Machinery Import and Export Corp in 2013.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

