a year ago
Turkey formally announces nuclear energy agreement with China
#World News
September 2, 2016 / 1:37 PM / a year ago

Turkey formally announces nuclear energy agreement with China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey published in its official gazette a deal with China for cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy on Friday, a step needed to open the way for China to potentially build Turkey's third nuclear power plant.

The deal was originally signed in 2012 but such international agreements only go into effect in Turkey once they are published in the gazette.

Russia is building Turkey's first nuclear plant, while a Japanese-French consortium will build its second in the north. China is among countries interested in building a third plant.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
