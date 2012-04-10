Turkish foreign minister cuts short China trip over Syria

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu is cutting short his trip to China and will return to Turkey because of recent developments in Syria, a Turkish foreign ministry official said on Tuesday.

Davutoglu travelled to China on an official visit with Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday and was due to return later this week.

At least five people, including two Turkish citizens, were wounded at a refugee camp in Turkey along the Syrian border on Monday.