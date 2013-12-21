FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM Erdogan accuses envoys of 'provocative actions'
#World News
December 21, 2013 / 10:54 AM / 4 years ago

Turkish PM Erdogan accuses envoys of 'provocative actions'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a ceremony in Ankara December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan accused some ambassadors in Turkey of involvement in “provocative actions” amid a widening graft probe in which 24 people, including the sons of two ministers, have been charged.

“These recent days, very strangely, ambassadors get involved in some provocative acts. I am calling on them from here, do your job, if you leave your area of duty, this could extend into our government’s area of jurisdiction. We do not have to keep you in our country,” Erdogan told supporters in the Black Sea province Samsun.

The U.S. Embassy to Turkey has denied any role in the investigation.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Humeyra Pamuk

