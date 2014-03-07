FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Gul says Facebook, YouTube ban out of question
March 7, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

Turkey's Gul says Facebook, YouTube ban out of question

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s president on Friday ruled out a ban on Facebook and YouTube after Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan threatened such a move to stop political foes posting audio recordings purportedly exposing government corruption.

“The closure of them is out of the question,” Abdullah Gul told reporters when asked about Erdogan’s comments, adding that under a recently passed law authorities could block access to material on such sites if a person’s privacy is violated.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Gareth Jones

