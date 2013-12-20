FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish police arrest eight in graft investigation: paper
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 20, 2013 / 8:10 AM / 4 years ago

Turkish police arrest eight in graft investigation: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police arrested eight people in connection with allegations of official corruption and bribery, a newspaper said on Friday, in an investigation Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has called a “dirty operation” aimed at undermining his rule.

Among those remanded in custody was the brother of the mayor of Istanbul’s historic Fatih district, Hurriyet daily said. It was not clear who else had been arrested.

Mayor Fatih Demir was detained this week, and on Friday was in court to hear if he would be arrested or freed, Dogan News Agency said.

A total of about 50 people, including at least one son of a cabinet minister and billionaire construction magnate Ali Agaoglu, were at the Istanbul court, Hurriyet said.

The operation, unprecedented in scope, began this week with the detention of scores of people seen as close to the government, has struck at the heart of Turkey’s ruling elite and roiled financial markets.

Dozens of police chiefs have been removed from their posts, accused of abuse of office for keeping the investigation quiet from higher level officials in security institutions.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley, Editing by Seda Sezer and Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.