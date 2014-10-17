FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey drops corruption case that dogged government: media
October 17, 2014 / 5:48 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey drops corruption case that dogged government: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish prosecutors have dropped a corruption case against 53 suspects, among them two former minister’s sons, drawing a line under a scandal that dogged now-President Tayyip Erdogan’s inner circle for months, media said on Friday.

The scandal posed one of the biggest challenges to Erdogan’s 11-year rule as prime minister, leading three members of his cabinet to quit and drawing international criticism for his response - tightening Internet controls and reassigning police, judges and prosecutors.

Istanbul prosecutors ruled that there was no case to answer as evidence had not been collected appropriately, there was no evidence of a crime and no criminal gang was uncovered, broadcaster CNN Turk reported.

Officials from the prosecutors’ office were not available to comment.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Andrew Heavens

