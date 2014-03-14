FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish graft case indictment completed - prosecutor
#World News
March 14, 2014 / 8:54 AM / 4 years ago

Turkish graft case indictment completed - prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan addresses the crowd during an opening ceremony of a new metro line in Ankara March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish prosecutor has completed an indictment regarding graft allegations which became public with police raids in December in which three cabinet ministers’ sons were detained, a deputy chief prosecutor in Istanbul told Reuters on Friday.

Hasan Sozen said the indictment would be sent to the relevant court once it had been formally approved.

The ministers’ sons and businessmen close to Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan were detained in the raids on December 17. The three ministers resigned after the raids. They have denied any wrongdoing.

Erdogan says the corruption inquiry has been orchestrated by political enemies in a bid to undermine him ahead of local elections this month and presidential polls in the summer.

Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Gareth Jones

