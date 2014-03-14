FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish parliament to reconvene next Weds amid graft scandal
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 14, 2014 / 12:14 PM / 4 years ago

Turkish parliament to reconvene next Weds amid graft scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s parliament will reconvene for an extraordinary session on March 19, its speaker said on Friday, after the main opposition party demanded the recall to hear corruption allegations against four former government ministers.

The recall to debate the graft scandal will be unwelcome news for Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan as he campaigns for local elections. He has cast the scandal as a plot to smear him and his government by U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former ally with influence in Turkey’s police and judiciary.

Speaker Cemil Cicek, a senior member of Erdogan’s ruling AK Party, told reporters the assembly would reconvene at 1300 GMT next Wednesday, in line with parliamentary rules. It is now in recess to allow campaigning for the local elections on March 30.

Reporting by Seda Sezer, writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.