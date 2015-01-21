Turkish parliament votes against corruption trial for ex-ministers

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Turkish parliament voted on Wednesday not to send to trial four former ministers accused of wrongdoing in a corruption investigation, in a boost to President Tayyip Erdogan who cast the graft scandal as a plot to undermine his rule.
The outcome was expected as the ruling AK Party has a large majority in parliament and it closes one of the last avenues in the investigation after earlier court cases were already dropped.
Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jeremy Laurence