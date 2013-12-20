FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey removes police unit heads from posts amid corruption probe: media
#World News
December 20, 2013 / 8:54 AM / 4 years ago

Turkey removes police unit heads from posts amid corruption probe: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey removed another 14 heads of police units from their posts amid an ongoing probe into allegations of official corruption and bribery, local media reported on Friday.

Turkey had already removed a dozen senior police officials, including Istanbul police chief Huseyin Capkin, in an investigation Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has called a “dirty operation” aimed at undermining his rule.

Fourteen unit heads at the Turkish National Police headquarters in Ankara were removed from their duty, news television channels NTV and CNN Turk reported.

Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by Ayla Jean Yackley

