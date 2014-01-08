FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish police says deputy head, 15 provincial chiefs removed
January 8, 2014

Turkish police says deputy head, 15 provincial chiefs removed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The deputy head of Turkey's national police force and 15 provincial chiefs have been removed from their posts, police said in a statement on Wednesday, the latest move in a purge following a high-level corruption inquiry.

Those removed include the heads of the local forces in the capital Ankara and the Aegean province of Izmir, the statement said. Hundreds of officers have already been dismissed or reassigned since the scandal erupted last month.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by John Stonestreet

