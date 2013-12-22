FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police fire teargas, water cannon at Istanbul protesters
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 22, 2013 / 1:24 PM / 4 years ago

Police fire teargas, water cannon at Istanbul protesters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Riot police use water cannons against protesters during a demonstration against Turkey's ruling Ak Party (AKP) and Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ANKARA (Reuters) - Police fired water cannon and teargas at protesters marching in Istanbul on Sunday against the Turkish government’s urbanization plans and a corruption investigation in which scores of people, including the sons of ministers, have been arrested.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in a square in Istanbul’s Kadikoy district, holding banners calling Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s government to resign, Turkey’s Dogan News agency reported.

Erdogan has denounced the corruption inquiry as the work of “dark alliances” and has vowed to expose those involved. In a crackdown on the police command, he has already removed dozens of police chiefs from their duties.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.