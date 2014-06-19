FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish court orders release of officers convicted of coup plot: TV
#World News
June 19, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Turkish court orders release of officers convicted of coup plot: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish criminal court ordered the release on Thursday of 230 military officers convicted in 2012 of plotting to topple Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan after the country’s top court ruled their trial was flawed.

The court ruling came a day after the constitutional court said the rights of the officers were violated in the “Sledgehammer” trial, which marked a high-point in Erdogan’s drive to tame an army that for decades had dominated politics.

Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

