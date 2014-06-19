Turkish court orders release of officers convicted of coup plot: TV

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish criminal court ordered the release on Thursday of 230 military officers convicted in 2012 of plotting to topple Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan after the country’s top court ruled their trial was flawed.

The court ruling came a day after the constitutional court said the rights of the officers were violated in the “Sledgehammer” trial, which marked a high-point in Erdogan’s drive to tame an army that for decades had dominated politics.