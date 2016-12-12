FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Turkish warplane crashes near southeastern city of Diyarbakir: army
#World News
December 12, 2016 / 5:24 PM / 8 months ago

Turkish warplane crashes near southeastern city of Diyarbakir: army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR (Reuters) - A Turkish fighter jet on a training mission crashed on its final approach to an airport in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir on Monday, Turkey's military said on Monday, noting that the pilot had ejected from the plane and was unharmed.

An investigation had started into the cause of the crash, the army said in a statement.

Security sources said the jet crashed in an empty field. Helicopters were scanning an area of between 3 km and 4 km (about 2 miles) around the site, for any unexploded ordnance.

Commercial flights to predominantly Kurdish Diyarbakir's civilian airport, next to the military air base, were rerouted to nearby airports, sources said.

Jets from the base regularly carry out air strikes against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq.

Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
