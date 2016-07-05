Six people killed when Turkish military helicopter crash in northern turkey: CNN Turk

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Six people were killed when a military helicopter carrying 15 people, including senior military personnel, crashed in northeast Turkey's Black Sea region on Tuesday, broadcaster CNN Turk reported.

The crash, which occurred in the highlands of Giresun province, appeared to be an accident caused by poor weather, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters in televised comments.

Military sources said eight military personnel and their relatives were on board at the time of the crash.