Turkey's Erdogan says Greeks avoiding solution in Cyprus

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday the Greek side was once again avoiding a solution to the Cyprus problem, warning that a solution without Turkey should not be expected.
"We have told Cyprus and Greece clearly that they should not expect a solution without Turkey as guarantor. We are going to be there forever," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul after Friday prayers.
Speaking a day after U.N.-hosted talks broke up in Geneva, Erdogan said it was out of the question for Turkish troops to pull out of Cyprus unless both sides pulled out.
Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler