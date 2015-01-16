Turkish PM expects extradition request for U.S.-based cleric Gulen

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday he expected a request to be made to the U.S. authorities for the extradition of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by President Tayyip Erdogan of leading a plot to seize power.

A Turkish court issued an arrest warrant in December for Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999. Asked in an interview with Reuters if an extradition request would now follow, Davutoglu said:

“Yes, of course, if needed yes. It is not our choice - it is the decision of the court, not the decision of the government. The government will do whatever is needed,” he said.