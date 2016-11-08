Japan ratifies Paris Agreement after the pact enters into force
TOKYO Japan on Tuesday ratified the 2015 Paris Climate Change Agreement to cut emissions and prevent climate change, four days after the global pact officially entered into force.
ANKARA Turkey will speak with all interested parties, including Russia, over its plans to develop a long-range missile defence system, a top defence official said on Tuesday.
NATO member Turkey last year cancelled a $3.4 billion tender for such a system, after it had been provisionally awarded to China, a move that had stirred concern from the United States and other Western allies.
Ismail Demir, Turkey's undersecretary for defence industries, told a news conference in Ankara that Turkey was willing to speak any interested parties, including Russia and previous bidders.
He also said Turkey was in the final stages of evaluating a renewed offer from automotive manufacturer Otokar for its Altay tank project.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, Can Sezer and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
KINSHASA An explosion killed a child and injured 32 Indian peacekeepers in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo city of Goma on Tuesday morning, the U.N. mission in Congo said.
SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Tuesday she will withdraw her nominee for prime minister if parliament recommends a candidate and is willing to let the new premier control the cabinet, seeking to defuse a crisis rocking her presidency.