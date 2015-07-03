FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey names defense minister amid rising Syria border tension
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 3, 2015 / 11:08 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey names defense minister amid rising Syria border tension

Turkey's Mehmet Vecdi Gonul and Bosnia Defence Minister Selmo Cikotic (not pictured) stand during the Bosnian national anthem before a meeting in the captial of Sarajevo, December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey on Friday reappointed a former defense minister who occupied the post for nearly a decade, after his successor was elected as parliamentary speaker.

Vecdi Gonul comes back into the job as Turkey deploys more troops along part of its border with Syria, following an intensification of fighting north of the Syrian city of Aleppo.

Members of parliament on Wednesday elected Ismet Yilmaz, who had served as defense minister since served since 2011, as their speaker. Gonul was defense minister from 2002 to 2011.

Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.