Turkey names defense minister amid rising Syria border tension

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey on Friday reappointed a former defense minister who occupied the post for nearly a decade, after his successor was elected as parliamentary speaker.

Vecdi Gonul comes back into the job as Turkey deploys more troops along part of its border with Syria, following an intensification of fighting north of the Syrian city of Aleppo.

Members of parliament on Wednesday elected Ismet Yilmaz, who had served as defense minister since served since 2011, as their speaker. Gonul was defense minister from 2002 to 2011.