3 months ago
Turkey needs to sort out price issues with Russia on S-400 missiles, defense minister says
#World News
May 10, 2017 / 1:42 PM / 3 months ago

Turkey needs to sort out price issues with Russia on S-400 missiles, defense minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Talks between Turkey and Russia on procuring S-400 missiles for a domestic Turkish air defense system have "matured", Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Isik said on Wednesday, but added the two countries needed to sort out some price issues.

NATO member Turkey in 2015 canceled a $3.4 billion tender for a long-range missile defense system that had been provisionally awarded to China. Turkey then said it would consider developing a missile system locally, but that stance later shifted.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

