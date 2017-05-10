Turkey needs to sort out price issues with Russia on S-400 missiles, defense minister says

ANKARA (Reuters) - Talks between Turkey and Russia on procuring S-400 missiles for a domestic Turkish air defense system have "matured", Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Isik said on Wednesday, but added the two countries needed to sort out some price issues.

NATO member Turkey in 2015 canceled a $3.4 billion tender for a long-range missile defense system that had been provisionally awarded to China. Turkey then said it would consider developing a missile system locally, but that stance later shifted.