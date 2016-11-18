FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says in talks with Russia on air defense system
November 18, 2016 / 9:12 AM / 9 months ago

Turkey says in talks with Russia on air defense system

Turkey's Defence Minister Fikri Isik answers a question during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, August 5, 2016.Tumay Berkin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is in talks with Russia on the potential purchase of S-400 air missile defense systems, Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Isik said on Friday, adding that Ankara was also in touch with other countries on missile defense.

Russia's stance on the issue has so far been positive Isik said. After cancelling last year a $3.4 billion tender for a long-range missile defense system, Turkey said it planned to develop its own. But earlier this month, a top defense official said Turkey could consider procuring one.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler

