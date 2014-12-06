Small earthquake strikes in Aegean sea near western Turkey

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude struck off the coast of western Turkey on Saturday morning, United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake struck 90 kilometers northwest of Izmir according to the USGS Earthquake Hazards Programme.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Major geological fault lines cross Turkey and there are small earthquakes almost daily. Two large quakes in 1999 killed more than 20,000 people in northwest Turkey.