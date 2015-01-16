Turkish PM sees need for interest rate cut, stresses central bank independence

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday that the country’s narrowing current account deficit and global economic trends suggested a need for an interest rate cut, but stressed the central bank alone would make the decision next week.

“With this trend of a decline in the current account deficit and with this trend in the world economy, I think there is a need for an interest rate decline. But the central bank will decide on this and we will see,” he told Reuters in an interview.